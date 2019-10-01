AND IT TAKES A REAL EFFORT TO EARN THAT LITTLE:

New York City's poverty rate has declined to historic lows, amid increases in both median household income and jobs , according new census data.





On Tuesday, the de Blasio administration said the city's poverty rate fell to 17.3 percent in 2018, a drop of 3.5 percent since 2013. The poverty rate is the lowest rate for the city since the American Community Survey began releasing annual data in 2006, according to the mayor's press release. City Hall also said that based on its analysis of decennial census data, the poverty level is also the lowest since the 1970s.





In 2016, the city's poverty threshold for a household consisting of two adults and two children was measured as $32,402.