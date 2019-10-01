October 1, 2019
AND IT TAKES A REAL EFFORT TO EARN THAT LITTLE:
NYC Poverty Level Drops To Record Lows, But Income Inequality Persists (ELIZABETH KIM, OCT. 1, 2019, GOTHAMIST)
New York City's poverty rate has declined to historic lows, amid increases in both median household income and jobs , according new census data.On Tuesday, the de Blasio administration said the city's poverty rate fell to 17.3 percent in 2018, a drop of 3.5 percent since 2013. The poverty rate is the lowest rate for the city since the American Community Survey began releasing annual data in 2006, according to the mayor's press release. City Hall also said that based on its analysis of decennial census data, the poverty level is also the lowest since the 1970s.In 2016, the city's poverty threshold for a household consisting of two adults and two children was measured as $32,402.
Given the record low unemployment rate in NYC and a $13.50 minimum wage, one parent could stay home and the other work two jobs and you'd have a family income close to $60k.
