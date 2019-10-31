...AND CHEAPER...:

Scientists at the University of Pennsylvania have developed an electric vehicle battery that can be supercharged even faster than smartphones. The battery charges at an elevated temperature to ensure an increased reaction rate while keeping the cell cool, using the technology.





The scientists claim that their technology can endow an electric vehicle with 200 miles worth of charge in around 10 minutes. This means that one of the electric vehicles' biggest disadvantage - they need to be charged mid-journey for a long route, vis-à-vis a petrol/diesel vehicle may soon be obliterated.