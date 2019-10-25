...AND CHEAPER...:

Offshore wind turbines could generate enough electricity to power every home and business on Earth, according to a report published on Friday.





The Paris-based International Energy Agency published the results of what it describes as the "most comprehensive global study" of offshore wind ever undertaken, an effort that involved analyzing hundreds of thousands of miles of coastline.





The report says $1 trillion could be invested in the industry by 2040 as lower costs and government support encourage the installation of larger turbines and floating foundations that allow for deep water operations.







