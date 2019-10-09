AMERICA WANTS ITS DECENCY BACK:

According to our average, 48.8 percent of people support impeachment, while only 43.6 percent don't support it.1 That's an increase even from last week, when the share of people who supported and opposed impeachment were roughly the same. What's changed? Early this week, we got a couple new, high-quality polls that showed a majority of Americans in favor of an impeachment inquiry. Most notably, a Washington Post-Schar School poll found that 58 percent of Americans agreed with the House's decision to start an impeachment inquiry, and only 38 percent disagreed with it. And an Investor's Business Daily/TIPP poll found that 55 percent approved of the House's decision and 44 percent disapproved.