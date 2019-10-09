AMERICA IS THE rADICAL lEFT:

Beyond the Massachusetts senator's specific strategy, general proposals to limit government lobbying enjoy broader -- and more bipartisan -- support.





A Morning Consult/Politico survey conducted among 1,991 registered voters from Oct. 7-8 -- just days after Warren unveiled her plan -- asked voters whether they would support the proposal, which calls for a tax on corporations that spend more than $500,000 per year to lobby the government in favor of their causes. A 49 percent plurality of respondents backed Warren's plan, while 22 percent said they were opposed. The poll has a margin of error of 2 percentage points. [...]





Removing Warren -- and the specifics of her plan -- from the equation, however, resulted in stronger support across the board for anti-lobbying measures. Asked whether they supported or opposed proposals to limit government lobbying, 3 in 5 voters said they backed such plans.



