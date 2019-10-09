October 9, 2019
AMERICA IS THE rADICAL lEFT:
By a 27-Point Margin, Voters Back Warren's Plan to Tax 'Excessive' Lobbying (MATT BRACKEN, October 9, 2019, Morning Consult)
Beyond the Massachusetts senator's specific strategy, general proposals to limit government lobbying enjoy broader -- and more bipartisan -- support.A Morning Consult/Politico survey conducted among 1,991 registered voters from Oct. 7-8 -- just days after Warren unveiled her plan -- asked voters whether they would support the proposal, which calls for a tax on corporations that spend more than $500,000 per year to lobby the government in favor of their causes. A 49 percent plurality of respondents backed Warren's plan, while 22 percent said they were opposed. The poll has a margin of error of 2 percentage points. [...]Removing Warren -- and the specifics of her plan -- from the equation, however, resulted in stronger support across the board for anti-lobbying measures. Asked whether they supported or opposed proposals to limit government lobbying, 3 in 5 voters said they backed such plans.There was essentially no difference in support for curbing lobbying based on party affiliation: Sixty percent of Republicans said they favored proposals to limit government lobbying, while 59 percent of Democrats and independents said the same.
Just rewrite corporation law to ban lobbying.
Posted by Orrin Judd at October 9, 2019 1:29 PM