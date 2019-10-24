ALWAYS BET ON THE dEEP sTATE:

In a tense exchange during a staff meeting on Wednesday, a leader of the union representing asylum officers pressed acting US Citizenship and Immigration Services Director Ken Cuccinelli about controversial agreements the Department of Homeland Security signed to send asylum-seekers to Central American countries, as well as Cuccinelli's unwillingness to meet with the union.





The back-and-forth, described by witnesses to BuzzFeed News, is the latest episode in a fraught relationship between hardline acting director Cuccinelli and the asylum officers union, which has pushed back and criticized multiple immigration policies during the Trump administration. Wednesday's town hall was the first meeting between Cuccinelli and USCIS staffers from across the country since his appointment this summer.