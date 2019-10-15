ALWAYS BET ON THE dEEP sTATE:

They come from every region of the country and from all walks of life, but they share several core beliefs.





They want the law to be obeyed. They understand that political norms exist for a reason. They belong to all manner of political parties, but in their jobs and in their lives they act in a nonpartisan manner. They act as Americans first and make simple demands of leaders -- don't break the rules, don't abuse your power for personal benefit, value the nation and respect the Constitution.





These are the hundreds of millions of Americans who would best be described as the deeply patriotic state.





This is the same group that conspiracy theorists and other fringe groups call the deep state, but the reality of it is 180 degrees different. These American patriots aren't out to destroy the country, but rather to preserve it.





Some are government employees who work in selfless anonymity to make the lives of Americans more free, more safe and more prosperous. Some are political organizers and community advocates who put themselves in full public view to promote social equality and improve the quality of life for all Americans. And most are voters who don't necessarily share their political views with others, but quietly contribute their time and money to candidates and causes supporting the idea of the American dream.





But whether they're working on the front lines or behind the scenes, their common bond is a passionate appreciation for the foundational institutions and values that hold this nation -- so brilliantly conceived by our Founding Fathers over 250 years ago -- together.