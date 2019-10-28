ALL THE BATTLEGROUNDS ARE RED:





The Oregon congressman is the 17 th House Republican to announce their retirement this cycle, a sign of how difficult it will be for the GOP to win back the majority in what's already shaping up as a tough 2020 election. Having President Donald Trump's name at the top of the ticket will ensure turnout among his supporters, yet it's also expected to bring Democrats out in huge numbers as well.





Walden -- a former radio station owner with a booming voice -- is well respected by colleagues from both sides of the aisle, who describe him as both a savvy politician and serious legislator who likes to dig into the nitty-gritty policy details.





Walden, a former chief of the House GOP's campaign arm who earned a reputation for party loyalty over his past two decades in Congress, has been quietly picking and choosing his battles with Trump this year, fueling speculation he might be eyeing the exits.





The Oregon Republican rebuked the president over the hugely controversial border wall project, backed Russia sanctions over Trump's objection, voted with Democrats to end the historic 35-day government shutdown and has been vocal about addressing climate change. But Walden also has stood by Trump throughout the Ukraine scandal and fallen in line on other key issues.





Walden is the fourth House GOP committee leader to call it quits this cycle. That list includes Reps. Mike Conaway (Texas), ranking member on the Agriculture Committee; Rob Bishop (Utah), ranking member on the Natural Resources Committee; and Mac Thornberry (Texas), ranking member on the House Armed Services Committee.