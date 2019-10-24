ALL COMEDY IS CONSERVATIVE:

I've always thought telling my children I served with civil rights icons like John Lewis & Elijah Cummings would be the highlight of my time in Congress. But now, I can share the time Matt Gaetz, Louie Gohhmert, & Steve King sat in an air-conditioned SCIF and ate pizza for 5 hrs. https://t.co/be8VFclpWR — Rep. Eric Swalwell (@RepSwalwell) October 24, 2019

TREY GOWDY after kicking DARRELL ISSA out of a Benghazi deposition:



"[Issa] is not a [Benghazi] committee member & non-committee members are not allowed in the room during the deposition. Those are the rules & we have to follow them, no exceptions made."https://t.co/2k1rQZQROt — Jesse Lehrich (@JesseLehrich) October 23, 2019

I usually can't bring myself to RT anything from Breitbart, but this is terrific. And by "terrific," I mean "Rube Bait aimed even lower than the usual mouth-breathers who read Breitbart."

I'll save you a click. The nefarious think-tank is...

The Atlantic Council. :) https://t.co/hRuJNEoDM7 — "Tom Nichols" is a scary enough Halloween name (@RadioFreeTom) October 24, 2019



Posted by Orrin Judd at October 24, 2019 12:00 AM

Tweet @brothersjudd