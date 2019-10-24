October 24, 2019
ALL COMEDY IS CONSERVATIVE:
https://t.co/fmE0hiPLNB pic.twitter.com/gMzNIcl5Qu— Sen. Patrick Leahy (@SenatorLeahy) October 23, 2019
I've always thought telling my children I served with civil rights icons like John Lewis & Elijah Cummings would be the highlight of my time in Congress. But now, I can share the time Matt Gaetz, Louie Gohhmert, & Steve King sat in an air-conditioned SCIF and ate pizza for 5 hrs. https://t.co/be8VFclpWR— Rep. Eric Swalwell (@RepSwalwell) October 24, 2019
TREY GOWDY after kicking DARRELL ISSA out of a Benghazi deposition:— Jesse Lehrich (@JesseLehrich) October 23, 2019
"[Issa] is not a [Benghazi] committee member & non-committee members are not allowed in the room during the deposition. Those are the rules & we have to follow them, no exceptions made."https://t.co/2k1rQZQROt
I usually can't bring myself to RT anything from Breitbart, but this is terrific. And by "terrific," I mean "Rube Bait aimed even lower than the usual mouth-breathers who read Breitbart."— "Tom Nichols" is a scary enough Halloween name (@RadioFreeTom) October 24, 2019
I'll save you a click. The nefarious think-tank is...
The Atlantic Council. :) https://t.co/hRuJNEoDM7
Posted by Orrin Judd at October 24, 2019 12:00 AM