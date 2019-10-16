ALL COMEDY IS CONSERVATIVE:

In a tweet posted on Tuesday afternoon, Trump argued that Democrats can't possibly impeach him because of the strength of the American economy.





"MORE PEOPLE WORKING TODAY IN THE USA THAN AT ANY TIME IN HISTORY!" the president wrote. "Tough numbers for the Radical Left Democrats to beat! Impeach the Pres."





Other Twitter users quickly latched onto the final phrase in the president's tweet and made it the No. 1 trend in the United States, as seen in the following screen capture.