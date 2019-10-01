AIN'T GONNA WORK ON MAGA FARM NO MORE:





Iowa Republican senator Chuck Grassley issued the following statement today:

"This person appears to have followed the whistleblower protection laws and ought to be heard out and protected."





Of course, there is no purpose served by hearing from the whistleblower. Donald's own transcript demonstrates his guilt. All that is required is impeachment and the vote.







