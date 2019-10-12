A SPAT, NOT A FIGHT:

A big fight has opened up in the Democratic presidential race. It's between "Medicare for All"--a single-payer system that would abolish and replace private health insurance--and a "public option," which would offer a Medicare-style alternative to private insurance plans but wouldn't abolish them. This fight could well decide the nomination. Health care is a huge voting issue: It's universal, it has enormous personal financial consequences, and for many, it's a matter of life or death.





Two candidates near the front of the pack, Sen. Elizabeth Warren and Sen. Bernie Sanders, are defending Medicare for All. The rest of the field, by and large, is defending some kind of public option. Judging by Thursday night's debate in Houston, Warren and Sanders are in trouble.