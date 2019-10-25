October 25, 2019
A SHOW OF WEAKNESS:
Senate Republicans Keeping Their Options Open on Impeaching Trump (Jonathan Chait, 10/25/19, New York)
Senator Lindsey Graham, who has positioned himself as one of Trump's most debased sycophants, has tried to assemble a show of support. But Graham has only been able to get 44 of the 54 Republicans to sign his resolution. And even mustering that rather tepid showing, reports Jonathan Swan, required negotiating with Mitch McConnell to soften the wording.
The votes are already there to remove him.
