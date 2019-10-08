October 8, 2019
60-40 NATION:
Majority of Americans Back Trump Impeachment Probe, WSJ/NBC Poll Finds (Aaron Zitner, Oct. 8, 2019, WSJ)
Some 55% of poll participants said Congress should take up the Ukraine matter, with 31% supporting the House impeachment inquiry that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi launched last month and an additional 24% saying enough evidence exists already for lawmakers to remove Mr. Trump from office.By contrast, 39% said Congress shouldn't hold an impeachment inquiry and should allow Mr. Trump to finish his term as president.
GOP senators will vote to remove just to try and save their majority.
Posted by Orrin Judd at October 8, 2019 5:40 PM