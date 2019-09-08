September 8, 2019
YOU DON'T HAVE TO BECOME EXACTLY LIKE US...:
Televised debates a new step in Tunisia's young democracy (Tarek Amara, Angus McDowall, 9/08/19, Reuters)
Eight presidential candidates stood behind their podiums aiming to impress Tunisian voters on Saturday evening in the young democracy's first ever televised election debate.Although Tunisia has held elections twice since throwing off autocratic rule in the 2011 revolution which triggered the "Arab Spring" uprisings, democracy is still taking root and such direct questioning of all the candidates is a novelty.
Posted by Orrin Judd at September 8, 2019 6:36 AM