WHY THERE'S AN EMOLUMENTS CLAUSE:

During their 30-minute call on July 25, Zelensky, eager for US military aid to help his country fend off Russian aggression, slavishly kissed up to Trump, praising him for his campaign tactics and saying that "I had an opportunity to learn from you." As the conversation wound down, Zelensky brought up Trump's favorite subject--his properties.





"I would like to tell you that I also have quite a few Ukrainian friends that live in the United States. Actually, last time I traveled to the United States, I stayed in New York near Central Park and I stayed at the Trump Tower," Zelensky said, according to the non-verbatim memo of their call.