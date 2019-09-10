WHERE'S GRANT WHEN YOU NEED HIM?:

In the US state of Virginia, couples must declare their racial background from a long list of options including "Aryan", "Moor" and "Zoroastrian" before getting married. A lawsuit is aiming to put a stop to this.





The suit, filed by lawyer Victor M Glasberg on behalf of three couples, describes the statute as "unconstitutional" and "reflective of a racist past".





Mr Glasberg has also written to Democratic Governor Ralph Northam, urging him to "do what must be done to get on the right side of history".





One of the couples involved - Brandyn Churchill, 27, and Sophie Rogers, 23, of Lexington, Virginia - is hoping to have won the case by the time they get married next month.