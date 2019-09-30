September 30, 2019
WHEN YOU'RE LOSING AUSTRIA....:
Austria's far-right loses ground as Sebastian Kurz wins landslide (Deutsche-Welle, 9/30/19)
One begins to wonder if Steve Bannon's master plan isn't working....Former Chancellor Sebastian Kurz's People's Party (ÖVP) won a clear victory in Austria's snap parliamentary election.Kurz's party scored 37.1 percent in Sunday's vote -- an increase of 5.7 percentage points compared with the 2017 poll.The far-right Freedom Party (FPÖ) suffered a worse-than-expected loss, down almost 10 percentage points to around 16%, a sign that the party's reputation may have suffered after a corruption scandal earlier this year.
Posted by Orrin Judd at September 30, 2019 12:00 AM