September 10, 2019
WHAT WILSON DID TO CA GOP, DONALD WILL DO TO AMERICA!:
Univision News poll: Democrats surge in Texas, no longer a safe state for Trump in 2020 (SERGIO GARCÍA-RÍOS, ANA ELENA AZPURUA, JOSÉ FERNANDO LÓPEZ, AMAYA VERDE y JAVIER FIGUEROA 10 SEP 2019, Univision)
Days away from the third Democratic debate in Houston and over a year from the 2020 presidential election, an exclusive poll by Univision News found that 40% of registered voters in the state say they will vote for the Democrat who prevails in the party's primary, while 33% say they will support president Trump. If undecided voters leaning one way or the other are included, the advantage would be 47% to 42% in favor of the Democrats.The Latino vote could be decisive. A large majority of Hispanics (69%) surveyed in the state said they intend to vote for the Democratic candidate, compared with 19% who plan to support Trump (also including undecided voters who are leaning one way or another).
Posted by Orrin Judd at September 10, 2019 4:40 PM