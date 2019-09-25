WE'LL ALWAYS HAVE THE WALL....:

Few in the White House or the wider Trump orbit have privately defended Trump's call with the Ukraine leader in which he reportedly asked eight times about investigating the Biden clan's business dealings in the country. The incident violates the principle that U.S. officials should never allow or encourage foreign governments to interfere in U.S. elections.





Trump advisers and senior administration aides pivoted any discussion of the president's call and ensuing whistleblower complaint to focus on the Bidens ...