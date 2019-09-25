September 25, 2019
WE'LL ALWAYS HAVE THE WALL....:
Inside Trumpworld, public defiance vs. private anxiety over impeachment (NANCY COOK, 09/24/2019, Politico)
Few in the White House or the wider Trump orbit have privately defended Trump's call with the Ukraine leader in which he reportedly asked eight times about investigating the Biden clan's business dealings in the country. The incident violates the principle that U.S. officials should never allow or encourage foreign governments to interfere in U.S. elections.Trump advisers and senior administration aides pivoted any discussion of the president's call and ensuing whistleblower complaint to focus on the Bidens ...
