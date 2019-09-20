September 20, 2019
WELCOME BACK, BROTHERHOOD:
Egyptians take to the streets demanding President Sisi's removal (Al Jazeera, 9/20/19)
Thousands of pro-democracy protesters have marched in cities across Egypt to demand the resignation of President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi.Videos posted on social media showed demonstrators chanting "rise up, fear not, Sisi must go" and "the people demand the regime's fall" on Friday.Protests were reported in the capital Cairo, the second-biggest city of Alexandria and Suez.
