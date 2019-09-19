September 19, 2019

WAS ANYTHING IN LIFE EVER MORE CERTAIN...:

PODCAST: David Priess on the Whistleblower Complaint (Charlie Sykes, September 19th, 2019, The Bulwark)

On today's Bulwark Podcast, Lawfare's David Priess joins host Charlie Sykes to discuss the anonymous whistleblower complaint, the departure of John Bolton, and new NSA Robert O'Brien and his resume.


...than that when a Trump IG finally did find something actionable it would be a misdeed of Donald's.

