WAS ANYTHING IN LIFE EVER MORE CERTAIN...:





On today's Bulwark Podcast, Lawfare's David Priess joins host Charlie Sykes to discuss the anonymous whistleblower complaint, the departure of John Bolton, and new NSA Robert O'Brien and his resume.









...than that when a Trump IG finally did find something actionable it would be a misdeed of Donald's.



Posted by Orrin Judd at September 19, 2019 3:40 PM

