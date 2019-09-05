September 5, 2019
UNMATCHED AT DESTROYING WEALTH:
Trade uncertainty to trim $850 billion global output: Fed paper (Ann Saphir, 9/05/19, Reuters)
Trade policy uncertainty driven by the Trump administration's escalating dispute with China means hundreds of billions of dollars in lost U.S. output and as much as $850 billion lost globally through early next year, research published this week by the Federal Reserve suggests.
It was fun when he was just losing Fred's money...
