September 28, 2019
TRYING TO SAVE HIS OWN SKIN:
Trump blurs lines between personal lawyer, attorney general (MICHAEL BALSAMO, 9/28/19, NY Times)
When Barr did learn of that call a few weeks later, he was "surprised and angry" to discover he had been lumped in with Giuliani, a person familiar with Barr's thinking told The Associated Press. This person was not authorized to speak about the matter publicly and spoke on condition of anonymity.
Which still begs the question: why didn't he blow the whistle himself?
Posted by Orrin Judd at September 28, 2019 6:06 PM