September 28, 2019
THEY'LL HAVE THE TEAM T-SHIRTS PRINTED BY NIGHTFALL:
Trump blasts 'savages' -- Ocasio-Cortez, three other women of color, Schiff, Nadler (Phil McCausland, 9/28/19, NBC News)
"AOC plus 3" apparently refers to Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York, who is of Puerto Rican heritage, and the three other members of the so-called "squad" of progressive congresswomen: Ilhan Omar of Minnesota, an immigrant from Somalia; Ayanna Pressley of Massachusetts, who is black; and Rashida Tlaib of Michigan, who is of Palestinian descent.
Surely a coincidence the two men are Jewish....
Posted by Orrin Judd at September 28, 2019 4:50 PM