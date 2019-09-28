September 28, 2019

THEY'LL HAVE THE TEAM T-SHIRTS PRINTED BY NIGHTFALL:

Trump blasts 'savages' -- Ocasio-Cortez, three other women of color, Schiff, Nadler (Phil McCausland, 9/28/19, NBC News)

"AOC plus 3" apparently refers to Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York, who is of Puerto Rican heritage, and the three other members of the so-called "squad" of progressive congresswomen: Ilhan Omar of Minnesota, an immigrant from Somalia; Ayanna Pressley of Massachusetts, who is black; and Rashida Tlaib of Michigan, who is of Palestinian descent.

Surely a coincidence the two men are Jewish....

