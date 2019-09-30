September 30, 2019
THERE'S YOUR DONALD 2020 MOTTO...:
GOP lawmaker blasts Trump for quoting pastor warning of civil war over impeachment (CHRIS MILLS RODRIGO, 09/29/19, The Hill)
Republican Rep. Adam Kinzinger (Ill.) on Sunday criticized President Trump for quoting a pastor saying impeachment could trigger a "Civil War-like fracture" in the country."I have visited nations ravaged by civil war," Kinzinger tweeted."I have never imagined such a quote to be repeated by a President. This is beyond repugnant."
"Beyond Repugnant!"
