September 30, 2019

THERE'S YOUR DONALD 2020 MOTTO...:

GOP lawmaker blasts Trump for quoting pastor warning of civil war over impeachment (CHRIS MILLS RODRIGO, 09/29/19, The Hill)

Republican Rep. Adam Kinzinger (Ill.) on Sunday criticized President Trump for quoting a pastor saying impeachment could trigger a "Civil War-like fracture" in the country.

"I have visited nations ravaged by civil war," Kinzinger tweeted.

"I have never imagined such a quote to be repeated by a President. This is beyond repugnant."

"Beyond Repugnant!"

