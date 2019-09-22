THERE'S NOTHING MORE AMERICAN...:

In a first-of-its-kind experiment, an MIT political scientist tested whether informing people about potential job loss from automation would change their minds about immigration and trade.





In three studies, MIT's Baobao Zhang got the same result -- people didn't shift their beliefs. Even when presented with evidence that automation was by far the more salient risk to jobs, people continued to hold anti-immigration, anti-trade views.





These findings suggest that support for populist Trumpian policies may not be as closely linked to economic anxiety as is often argued.