THERE'S NO BAD REASON TO REMOVE HIM:

A New York Times article from the archives explains:





Seeking an injunction to halt alleged discriminatory practises, the Government contended that Trump Management had refused to rent or negotiate rentals "because of race and color." It also charged that the company had required different rental terms and conditions because of race and that it had misrepresented to blacks that apartments were not available.





How to view the DOJ's case against the Trumps? An excerpt from a new book by author and lawyer James D. Zirin took stock of some of the evidence against the father-son duo.





"The Trumps were drowning in evidence of systematic racial discrimination," he notes. "On at least seven occasions, prospective tenants had filed complaints against the Trumps with the human rights commission, alleging racially discriminatory patterns and practices."





An extended excerpt from Zirin's book "Plaintiff In Chief: A Portrait of Donald Trump in 3,500 Lawsuits" explains how Richard Nixon's investigators got their hands on said evidence:





It seemed that in a July 1972 test at the Trumps' Shore Haven properties in Brooklyn, when a black woman sought to rent an apartment, the superintendent turned her away, informing her that nothing was available. Shortly thereafter, when a white woman applied, the same superintendent told her she could "immediately rent either one of two available apartments."





The two women were "testers" from the Open Housing Center. One white tester said that a building superintendent admitted that "superiors" had directed him to follow "a racially discriminatory rental policy." As a result, there were only a few black occupants in the buildings.





And that's not nearly all of the ways in which Trump and his father treated people of color differently.





Additional evidence showed that Trump employees were instructed to code black and Latin applicants with "cryptic designations" which only identified them to other Trump employees in the know about the racial coding system. And, when Trump and his father did rent to African-Americans, they real estate magnates "ghettoized his properties" by "packing minorities" into one series of apartment buildings near downtown Brooklyn.