THE WISDOM OF THE MARKETS:

The retailer said it recognizes "the growing chorus of Americans who are no longer comfortable with the status quo" after a string of mass shootings in recent months. The announcement came after the National Rifle Association reacted swiftly to Walmart's decision to limit ammunition sales on Tuesday, accusing the retail giant of "victimizing law-abiding Americans" and suggesting gun owners will boycott by going to "other retailers who are more supportive of America's fundamental freedoms."