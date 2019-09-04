September 4, 2019
THE WISDOM OF THE MARKETS:
Kroger to Customers: No More Open Carry of Firearms in Our Stores (Allison Quinn, 09.03.19, Daily Beast)
The retailer said it recognizes "the growing chorus of Americans who are no longer comfortable with the status quo" after a string of mass shootings in recent months. The announcement came after the National Rifle Association reacted swiftly to Walmart's decision to limit ammunition sales on Tuesday, accusing the retail giant of "victimizing law-abiding Americans" and suggesting gun owners will boycott by going to "other retailers who are more supportive of America's fundamental freedoms."
Gun grabbing is just another issue where the Democrats "extremism" puts them on the side of the American people.
Posted by Orrin Judd at September 4, 2019 12:00 AM