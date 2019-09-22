THE TRUMPBOTS HAVE TO SHIFT TO, "DONALD'S LYING":





Trump speaks to the press as he departs the White House in Washington, D.C., on September 22, 2019. Photo: Alastair Pike/AFP/Getty Images

President Trump confirmed to reporters on the White House South Lawn Sunday that he discussed Joe Biden and his son during a phone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on July 25.





"The conversation I had was largely congratulatory, with largely corruption -- all of the corruption taking place -- largely the fact that we don't want our people like Vice President Biden and his son creating to the corruption already in the Ukraine and Ukraine has got a lot of problems.