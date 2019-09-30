THE TIGHTENING NOOSE:

Senator Mitch McConnell appeared to put to rest speculation that he would use his position to derail any impeachment effort by the Democratic-led House by avoiding a trial at all. [...]





Three House committees on Monday said a subpoena for documents had been sent to Trump's lawyer Rudy Giuliani. Giuliani, a former New York mayor, had said on television that he asked the government of Ukraine to "target" former Vice President Joe Biden, who is a potential Democratic candidate to run against Trump in the 2020 election.





U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo took part in the July 25 phone call between Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, the Wall Street Journal reported, something also likely to draw the attention of House investigators.