THE TIGHTENING NOOSE:

As a whistleblower alleged, White House officials ordered the memorandum of the July 25 call between President Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky be stored in a separate, secure sever, a senior White House official said Friday. [...]





Trump's allies have again tried to brush off the whistleblower's complaint as inaccurate "hearsay." But just as the whistleblower provided a stunningly accurate description of the call based on secondhand knowledge, this allegation appears to be true as well.