September 27, 2019
THE TIGHTENING NOOSE:
White House confirms whistleblower allegation that officials ordered Ukraine transcript be stored in separate system (Kathryn Krawczyk, 9/27/19, The Week)
As a whistleblower alleged, White House officials ordered the memorandum of the July 25 call between President Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky be stored in a separate, secure sever, a senior White House official said Friday. [...]Trump's allies have again tried to brush off the whistleblower's complaint as inaccurate "hearsay." But just as the whistleblower provided a stunningly accurate description of the call based on secondhand knowledge, this allegation appears to be true as well.
