September 26, 2019
THE TIGHTENING NOOSE:
A majority of the House now supports a Trump impeachment investigation (The Week, 9/26/19, Peter Weber)
At least 218 members of the House now support at least an impeachment investigation into President Trump's actions regarding Ukraine, according to the tallies of several news organizations. That means a majority of the 435-member chamber is on board with the path House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) embarked on Tuesday evening.
