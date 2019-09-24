THE TIGHTENING NOOSE:

With more than a dozen moderate House Democrats joining the long list of those demanding an impeachment inquiry into President Trump, pressure mounted Tuesday on Democratic leaders to launch a formal proceeding in the House, and Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-San Francisco) said she would make an announcement by the evening. [...]





Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Burbank) tweeted Tuesday that the whistleblower had expressed interest in speaking with the House Intelligence Committee, perhaps as soon as this week.





"We have been informed by the whistleblower's counsel that their client would like to speak to our committee and has requested guidance from the Acting DNI as to how to do so. We're in touch with counsel and look forward to the whistleblower's testimony as soon as this week," Schiff wrote. [...]





Six freshmen House Democrats with national security backgrounds warned in a Washington Post op-ed posted late Monday that Trump's actions would be impeachable offenses. It was not a call for impeachment, but the identities of authors -- they all won in Trump districts -- set off a cascade.





Since then, at least a dozen other Democrats who had been hold-outs against impeachment -- including Reps. Lizzie Fletcher of Texas, Antonio Delgado of New York -- reversed course and came out with their support for an inquiry. Together, they represent some of the most Trump-leaning districts in the country, suggesting they do not believe there will be a political price to pay for beginning an impeachment inquiry.





Several lawmakers who are close allies of the speaker, including Reps. Rosa DeLauro (D-Conn.) and Debbie Dingell (D-Mich.), indicated that they, too, support the call. More than two-thirds of House Democrats now support impeachment.





"The time to begin impeachment proceedings against this president has come," said Rep. John Lewis (D-Ga.), the civil rights leader whose opinion weighs heavily with Democrats and who is often aligned with Pelosi.