September 24, 2019
THE TIGHTENING NOOSE:
Pelosi reportedly asking Democrats if it's time to impeach Trump (The Week, September 23, 2019)
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) has been discussing with Democratic lawmakers whether now is the time to start impeachment proceedings against President Trump, several congressional aides and House Democrats told The Washington Post on Monday.
Past time.
MORE:
Report: Trump ordered hold on military aid before calling Ukrainian president (The Week, September 23, 2019)
At least a week before his July 25 phone call to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, President Trump told acting White House Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney to hold back nearly $400 million in military aid for Ukraine, three senior administration officials told The Washington Post on Monday.
Posted by Orrin Judd at September 24, 2019 12:00 AM