September 22, 2019
THE TIGHTENING NOOSE:
Pelosi threatens 'new stage' of probe as Trump admin stonewalls whistleblower complaint (Allan Smith, 9/22/19, NBC News)
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Sunday assailed the Trump administration's efforts to block a whistleblower complaint involving President Donald Trump's apparent effort to have Ukraine investigate former Vice President Joe Biden and his family.In a letter to colleagues Sunday, Pelosi said the administration "will be entering a grave new chapter of lawlessness which will take us into a whole new stage of investigation" if acting Director of National Intelligence Joseph Maguire fails to provide the complaint when he testifies in front of the House Intelligence Committee on Thursday.
