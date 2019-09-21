THE TIGHTENING NOOSE:





A New York judge on Friday ordered President Donald Trump to answer questions under oath for a civil suit in the Bronx involving his security guards.





State Supreme Court Justice Doris Gonzalez ordered Trump to "appear for a videotaped deposition prior to the trial."





The trial, which involves a group of protesters who allege they were assaulted by Trump's security guards outside Trump Tower during a 2015 protest over the then-candidate's comments about Mexican immigrants -- some of which was caught on video -- is slated to begin on Thursday, Sept. 26.