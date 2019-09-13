September 13, 2019
THE TIGHTENING NOOSE:
U.S. appeals court rules against Trump in foreign payments case (Andrew Chung, Jan Wolfe, 9/13/19, Reuters)
A U.S. federal appeals court on Friday revived a lawsuit alleging President Donald Trump violated the U.S. Constitution by profiting from foreign and domestic officials who patronized his hotels and restaurants, adding to the corruption claims against Trump.
This is probably better folded into the Impeachment.
Posted by Orrin Judd at September 13, 2019 12:40 PM