LIBERTY IS PROCEDURE:





For months now, we've been told that so-called fusionist conservatism--the synthesis of traditional Christianity and individual liberty--is dead. In its place is arising something more muscular, more direct, unafraid to harness the power of government to achieve good ends. At the furthest reaches of this new school are those like Sohrab Ahmari, who recommend a bracing dose of Catholic morality delivered unabashedly by the state. The goal is no longer to defend the boundaries of the public square but, as Ahmari puts it, to "fight the culture war with the aim of defeating the enemy and enjoying the spoils in the form of a public square reordered to the common good and ultimately the Highest Good."





He couldn't even win a debate. Last week, at the Catholic University of America, Ahmari sat down with National Review scribe David French, a fusionist conservative, and was thoroughly trounced. He was unable to defend his most basic positions; matters of constitutional law stumped him. Asked by French what he would actually do to make America more moral, he recommended hauling the "head of the Modern Library Association," which doesn't exist, before a committee of Senators Josh Hawley, Ted Cruz, and Tom Cotton, which also doesn't exist. The row between these two began when Ahmari accused French of being insufficiently outraged over drag queen reading hours at local libraries. Yet by the end of Ahmari's performance, even the most ardent social conservative had to be hoping a gay pride float would crash through the debate room wall. [...]





The contention at the heart of Ahmarism is that the government ought to impose a putatively Catholic conception of the common good unchecked by notions of individual liberty and so-called "proceduralism" (which the rest of the planet calls "the rule of law").





The enemies of Ahmarism, then, are libertarianism with its emphasis on personal freedom, classical liberalism with its rules of governance, and progressivism with its debauched social ethic. These things the Ahmarists roll up into a ball and term "liberalism," which they then inveigh against in columns that at first were interesting but now sound heavily mad-libbed. As with all ideologues, they refuse to recognize distinctions--between ordered political liberty and unlimited license, for example. As with all fanatics, they blame the enemy for all that's gone wrong and credit him for nothing that's gone right. (This is not, I should point out here, a critique of Patrick Deneen, whose Why Liberalism Failed is more a warning of what's to come than a theocratic alternative. A conversation between Deneen and French would have been genuinely interesting.)





Ahmari's politics is the sort held primarily by adolescents. It divides the world into easy categories, one strong (Ahmarists), another compromising (liberals), and a third evil (leftists)--and is there really such a difference between those last two at the end of the day? It's the speech at the end of Team America rinsed in holy water. But let's take it seriously for a moment.