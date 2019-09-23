THE SALUTARY FASCIST INTERLUDE::

Philippine citizens are overwhelmingly satisfied with President Rodrigo Duterte's bloody war on drugs, a survey showed, giving a boost to a government outraged by an international push to investigate allegations of systematic murders by police.





The quarterly poll of 1,200 Filipinos by Social Weather Stations returned a rating of "excellent" for Duterte's three-year campaign, with 82% satisfied due to a perception of less drugs and crime in the country.





That compared to 12% dissatisfied, because they believed the drug trade was still flourishing and there were too many killings and police abuses.