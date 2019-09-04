THE rIGHT HATES AMERICA:

Although duties set to kick in soon will affect all manner of sports equipment that hasn't been made in America for decades, baseball enthusiasts are perhaps affected most because so many items are needed to play the game.





Baseball caps were hit first by the third round of China tariffs that went into effect at 10% last September and rose to 25% in January, on top of the 7.5% base tariff. Those added about a dollar to the cost of a hat, Karsh said. Trump's tariff will rise to 30% in October, bringing the total to 37.5%, and possibly causing another price increase.





Retail prices for metal bats have already risen $5 to $10 each, Karsh said, even though a 10% hike on bats and other sporting goods was put off until Dec. 15 as the Trump administration made a concession to the Christmas shopping season. On Aug. 23, President Donald Trump said he would jack up the levy to 15%.





Baseballs themselves faced tariffs starting Sept. 1, and although Karsh said prices haven't increased yet, he's expecting to add between $3 and $5 per dozen. "If you can buy now that would be a plus," Karsh told customers in August, figuring the only direction the tariffs will go is up.