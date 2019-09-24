September 24, 2019

THE REPRESSION IS WHY THE rIGHT SUPPORTS HIM:

Trump praises el-Sisi, 'not concerned' with Egypt protests (Al Jazeera, 9/24/19)

US President Donald Trump has thrown his support behind Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi, who has come under pressure in the face of protests back home calling for him to step down.

"Everybody has demonstrations," Trump said on Monday while meeting el-Sisi on the sidelines of the 74th session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York City.

