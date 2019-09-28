THE RED HAT IS THE RED FLAG:

The former New Jersey police chief caught on recordings making hateful remarks against African Americans once shared his thoughts about the 2016 election while discussing the arrest of a black suspect.





"I'm telling you, you know what, Donald Trump is the last hope for white people, cause Hillary will give it to all the minorities to get a vote," former Bordentown Township Chief Frank Nucera said, according to a transcript displayed at trial. "That's the truth! I'm telling you."





Nucera's federal trial on charges of hate crime assault and lying to the FBI entered its third day Wednesday with more testimony from the police K-9 sergeant who made dozens of recordings of his former chief.