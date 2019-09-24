September 24, 2019
THE RED HAT IS THE RED FLAG:
American Jews and American Muslims Have a Common Antagonist (James Ron and Howard Lavine, Sept. 24, 2019, NY Times)
[T]he biggest threat to the rights of the Jewish people comes from homegrown American nativists. These people dislike all manner of groups they view as foreign to this country and our research shows that they are even more vehemently opposed to Muslims than they are to Jews. American Jews and American Muslims thus have a common adversary who are to be found, for the most part, among Mr. Trump's most committed supporters.
