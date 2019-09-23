THE RED HAT IS THE RED FLAG:





A member of the US military has been arrested after he allegedly discussed plans to bomb a news network, suggested targeting the Democratic presidential candidate Beto O'Rourke and explained how to make an improvised explosive device, or IED. [...]





"Smith talked about killing members of Antifa [anti-fascist protest groups] and destroying nearby cell towers or a local news station."





In February a member of the US Coast Guard was arrested after the government accused him of planning "to murder innocent civilians on a scale rarely seen in this country".





Lt Christopher Hasson had compiled a hitlist that included the House speaker, Nancy Pelosi, and presidential hopefuls including Elizabeth Warren and Kamala Harris. He also allegedly planned to target media figures including the CNN presenters Chris Cuomo and Van Jones.





In August, Cesar Sayoc was sentenced to 20 years in prison for sending homemade pipe bombs to prominent Democrats and planning to target CNN.





Donald Trump has been fiercely critical of both CNN and his Democratic opponents. Sayoc's lawyers described him as a "Donald Trump superfan" who drew inspiration from the president.