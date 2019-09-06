THE RED HAT IS THE RED FLAG:

For the past year and a half, a gun-toting San Antonio man has forwarded more than 100 pages of complaints to the Texas attorney general's office detailing supposed violations of the state's sanctuary cities law and threatening to shoot undocumented immigrants.





Ralph Pulliam's 14 emails account for nearly half of all "sanctuary complaints" sent to the AG since the law took effect in September 2017 and established penalties for local police who fail to cooperate with immigration authorities.





Typed mostly in all caps, Pulliam's complaints warn of an "invasion of illegal aliens" and repeatedly threaten gun violence against the interlopers.





"We will open fire on these thugs," Pulliam, who is white, vowed in one email. "It will be a bloodbath." [...]





Police were not aware of Pulliam's complaints to the AG until a reporter pointed them out this week. The attorney general's office never forwarded any of the messages to the San Antonio Police Department, Ramos said.