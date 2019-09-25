THE RATS DON'T WANT TO GO DOWN WITH THAT SHIP:

Several senior national security officials were so concerned that President Trump would push Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to give him damaging information on former Vice President Joe Biden and his son, Hunter, that they tried to keep the pair from meeting or having a phone conversation, several current and former U.S. officials told The Washington Post on Tuesday.





The officials said that Trump's lawyer, Rudy Giuliani, became extremely interested in Ukraine earlier this year, and top National Security Council officials were worried he would urge Trump to use U.S. leverage in order to get Zelensky to bend. Giuliani appeared to have some sort of hidden agenda when it came to Ukraine, several officials told the Post, and he worked to have the U.S. ambassador to Ukraine removed and sidelined national security officials. In May, he announced he was heading to Ukraine to start "meddling in an investigation" that could be "very, very helpful" to Trump, but he canceled after bizarrely claiming he had been "set up."