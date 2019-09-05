THE PILL IS RED, WHITE AND BLUE:

It's rare for a pop-culture work to benefit conservatives, who too often succumb to the temptations and conformity of the commanding heights -- that is, Hollywood hegemony itself. But the red pill of The Matrix is a distinctive symbol for independent thinking such as the #WalkAway and #Blexit movements; it advances necessary skepticism about how the biased media present the world.





Morpheus spells it out:





The Matrix is everywhere. It is all around us. . . . It is the world that has been pulled over your eyes to blind you from the truth. . . . All I'm offering you is the truth, nothing more. People who are part of the system, most of them not ready to be unplugged. Many of them are so hopelessly dependent on the system that they will fight to protect it.





Now that the term "woke" has corrupted the idea of enlightenment and invalidated the notion of raised consciousness, The Matrix's red pill reminds us of an alternative course for information.