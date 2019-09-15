THE ONLY THREAT IS INTERNAL:

Tens of thousands of ultra-Orthodox demonstrators attended a United Torah Judaism election rally in Jerusalem on Sunday, where the community's top religious and political leaders urged them to show up to vote in Tuesday's election and blasted their secular opponents. [...]





UTJ MK Moshe Gafni compared Blue and White Party No. 2 MK Yair Lapid and Yisrael Beytenu Party leader Avigdor Liberman to the ancient biblical tribe of Amalek.





Lapid and Liberman, Gafni said, are waging a "cultural war" against the ultra-Orthodox community, Ynet reported.