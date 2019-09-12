September 12, 2019
THE ONLY THREAT IS INTERNAL:
How Jewish Should the Jewish State Be? The Question Shadows an Israeli Vote (David M. Halbfinger, Sept. 12, 2019, NY Times)
For years, the resentment had been building.In Israel, Jewish men and women are drafted into the military, but the ultra-Orthodox are largely exempt. Unlike other Israelis, many ultra-Orthodox receive state subsidies to study the Torah and raise large families.And in a country that calls itself home to all Jews, ultra-Orthodox rabbis have a state-sanctioned monopoly on events like marriage, divorce and religious conversions.A series of political twists has suddenly jolted these issues to the fore, and the country's long-simmering secular-religious divide has become a central issue in the national election on Tuesday.In a country buffeted by a festering conflict with the Palestinians, increasingly open warfare with Iran and a prime minister facing indictment on corruption charges, the election has been surprisingly preoccupied with the question of just how Jewish -- and whose idea of Jewish -- the Jewish state should be.
